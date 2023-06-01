81 F
Subject Matter AreasEducation and TrainingLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Fire Department Exchange Program Is Accepting Applications for the Upcoming in-Person Exchange

The Fire Department Exchange is an interactive, hands-on learning experience for representatives from five geographically diverse departments of varied size facing WUI challenges.

By Homeland Security Today
Crews battle the Caldor Fire in September 2021. (CAL FIRE photo)

The International Association of Fire Chiefs’ (IAFC) Fire Department Exchange (FDX) Program is accepting applications for the upcoming in-person exchange in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, October 9-13, 2023.

As part of IAFC Wildfire Programs, FDX provides in-person and online exchange platforms for fire departments facing wildland-urban interface (WUI) challenges. The core focus is to encourage exchanges among departments to broaden their knowledge base, consider alternative measures, create new solutions, and improve overall practices and procedures within their wildfire programs. The Exchange covers key strategies such as mitigation, suppression, response, partnership, outreach, and education.

The Fire Department Exchange is an interactive, hands-on learning experience for representatives from five geographically diverse departments of varied size facing WUI challenges. The FDX Steering Group will guide participants through facilitated discussions and breakout sessions centered around the FDX Key Strategies. Participants will leave with a step-by-step plan to implement changes or improvements in their departments.

Why Apply?

  • Build a national network of peers.
  • Participate in a facilitated discussion to develop actionable items.
  • Learn from other departments about how to overcome challenges.
  • Gain access to an online platform to share ideas.

