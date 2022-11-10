62.6 F
Focus on Officer Safety: Getting to Know the Adversary

Data can show trends, patterns, and areas of concern for possible insight into how officers might be killed.

What if agencies had access to information today that could help prevent the felonious killing of law enforcement officers in the future? The FBI’s Officer Safety Awareness Training (OSAT) program continually works toward that goal. OSAT leverages various resources, including the bureau’s Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Data Collection, to assist with this initiative.

LEOKA compiles valuable data on officers killed and assaulted in the line of duty and releases annual statistics as well as periodic studies. This information can show trends, patterns, and areas of concern for possible insight into how officers might be killed. In turn, OSAT uses the data along with other information to partner with law enforcement personnel in promoting officer safety through awareness, suggested policy and procedure changes, and training.

Looking at the data for select demographics and using contextual findings from case studies can help uncover important information that demonstrates how the OSAT program and LEOKA data help law enforcement enhance officer safety training.

