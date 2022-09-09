Focus on Officer Wellness: Importance of a Certified Wellness Coach

Law enforcement is a fulfilling career, but the rewards may come at a high cost. Over time, the stress and trauma of police work can take a toll on physical and mental wellness.

Nationwide, agencies are recognizing the importance of monitoring officer wellness by creating programs to address it. To this end, a certified wellness coach whom department members can rely on for mental and physical health support will help ensure they can effectively and professionally police their community.

To become a police officer, one must complete a physical agility test. This determines if the recruit is physically fit and capable of performing the essential duties of the job. At the academy, new officers learn how important their physical health is throughout their tenure, especially during a physical altercation.

