39.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 10, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyMental Health Resilience

Focus on Officer Wellness: Importance of Sleep to Overall Health

Sleep disorders — typically associated with poor health, performance, and safety outcomes — are twice as prevalent among officers compared to the general population.

By Homeland Security Today

Wellness in law enforcement is still gaining attention but varies vastly by jurisdiction. The focus on general well-being began in the 1970s and 80s with an emphasis on physical fitness through practices like aerobics. Disciplines such as meditation, yoga, and tai chi also became popular, providing a mental component to well-being.

Another element of wellness that is often overlooked is the simple and necessary act of sleep. Law enforcement has long been plagued by a lack of it. While other practices are necessary for overall well-being, sleep is even more vital for officers, both on and off the job.

Today, law enforcement officers and their civilian counterparts are perpetually busy with information, tasks, and engagements. This makes it difficult to sleep well or enough, and deprivation is one of the biggest struggles officers face. Sleep disorders — typically associated with poor health, performance, and safety outcomes — are twice as prevalent among officers compared to the general population, and one study suggested that they remain largely undiagnosed and untreated.

Read more at FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin

Previous articleSeveral Killed in Shooting at Jehova’s Witness Hall in Hamburg, Germany
Next articleLeadership Spotlight: Effective Time-Outs During Crises
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals