Former Baltimore County Police Officer Sentenced for Accepting Bribes in Exchange for Firearms Training Certifications

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced William R. Johnson, Jr., age 34, of Baltimore, Maryland, yesterday to 18 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for a federal charge of honest services wire fraud, for seeking and accepting bribes and kickbacks, totaling at least $16,804, to falsely certify that applicants for Maryland handgun qualifying licenses (HQL) and wear and carry permits (CCW) had completed the required training. Judge Bennett also ordered that Johnson must pay a money judgment of at least $16,804, representing the proceeds he obtained from the scheme.

Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Chief Robert McCullough of the Baltimore County Police Department.

As detailed in court documents, Johnson joined the Baltimore County Police Department and later obtained a qualified handgun instructor certificate from the Maryland State Police. According to his guilty plea, from May 2019 through September 2021, Johnson solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks from applicants seeking certain licenses in exchange for Johnson falsely certifying to the Maryland State Police that the applicant had completed the training required by law. In conversations with the applicants, Johnson made clear that once they paid the money, Johnson would send them the required documentation and they did not need to attend the required classes.

Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore, and the Maryland State Police

