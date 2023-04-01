63.9 F
Former Nurse Sentenced for Stealing Fentanyl and Replacing with Saline Solution

Naccarato told investigators she stole the fentanyl from surgical and cardiology units for personal use.

By Homeland Security Today

A former nurse was sentenced to 12 months and a day in prison for stealing fentanyl from two hospitals where she worked.

Faith Naccarato, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with a consumer product and two counts of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge.

Between January 2020 and April 2020, Naccarato used her fingerprint to remove vials of fentanyl from an automated dispensing cabinet in the surgical specialty unit at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park. She replaced the fentanyl with saline solution before placing the vials back in the cabinet.

Between February 2020 and April 2020, Naccarato took vials of fentanyl from an automated dispensing cabinet in the noninvasive cardiology unit at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Meriam. She replaced the fentanyl with saline solution and then placed the vials back in the cabinet.

Naccarato told investigators she stole the fentanyl for personal use.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

Read more at DEA

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

