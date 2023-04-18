Former Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Theft of Firearms from Police Weapons Vault and Tampering with Multiple Witnesses

Former police officer William Cintrón-Rivera, a.k.a. “El Kid/Kid” has pleaded guilty to the theft of 54 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, Guayama headquarters on July 17, 2019.

On January 20, 2021, a federal grand jury charged the defendant with multiple counts of firearms violations and tampering with witnesses.

According to court documents, on July 17, 2019, in the District of Puerto Rico, defendant Cintrón-Rivera stole 54 firearms from the Puerto Rico Police Bureau (PRPB), Guayama headquarters. At the time of the theft, defendant Cintrón-Rivera was a police officer in the PRPB. In addition, the defendant was charged with the possession of six of the stolen firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The investigation revealed that Cintrón-Rivera attempted to intimidate and corruptly persuade two individuals to provide false information to federal investigators relevant to the theft, such as Cintrón-Rivera’s whereabouts on the night of the crime. Cintrón-Rivera also attempted to intimidate and corruptly persuade a female to provide false information to federal investigators regarding (a) the nature and duration of their relationship; (b) Cintrón-Rivera’s whereabouts during the timeframe of the theft; (c) the identity of an alleged informant; and (d) communications involving Cintrón-Rivera and her, including payment for an alleged cell phone.

Cintrón-Rivera is scheduled to be sentenced on August 2, 2023. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow of the District of Puerto Rico and Christopher Robinson, Special Agent in Charge for ATF, made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Luis A. Valentin and Jonathan L. Gottfried, Chief of the Violent Crimes and National Security Section, were in charge of the prosecution of the case.

