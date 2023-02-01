Four New Jersey Men Charged with Roles in ‘Ghost Gun’ Trafficking Network

Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today.

Savion Clyburn, 20, and Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, both of Paterson, New Jersey; Richard Mullane, 26, of Bayonne, New Jersey; and Julian Santiago, 26, of Jersey City, New Jersey, are charged by complaint with conspiracy to engage in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing and engaging in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing, including by manufacturing and subsequently selling PMFs. Santiago is also charged with transferring a firearm to a felon. The defendants are scheduled to appear today before U.S. Magistrate Edward S. Kiel in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Beginning in December 2022, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with state and local law enforcement agencies, began investigating a firearms trafficking network, operating largely in Paterson and Bayonne, that included Clyburn, Jenkins, Mullane, and Santiago. During December 2022 and January 2023, law enforcement conducted at least nine controlled purchases which resulted in the recovery of 12 firearms, including 11 PMFs and one serialized Kel-Tec SUB-2000 Rifle, as set forth below:

Date Defendant(s) Firearm(s) Purchased Week of Dec. 18, 2022 Clyburn Jenkins Two PMFs Dec. 28, 2022 Santiago One PMF Jan. 3, 2023 Santiago Jenkins One PMF Jan. 5, 2023 Clyburn Jenkins One PMF Jan. 7, 2023 Santiago Jenkins Mullane One PMF Jan. 9, 2023 Clyburn Jenkins Mullane Two PMFs Jan. 17, 2023 Clyburn Jenkins Two PMFs Jan. 17, 2023 Clyburn One Kel-Tec SUB-2000 Rifle, bearing Serial No. EGN69 Jan. 25, 2023 Jenkins Mullane One PMF

Law enforcement officials have recovered PMFs that were customized with different colors and designs, and two of which were threaded for silencers.

All four defendants face a maximum prison sentence of five years and a maximum fine of up to $250,000 on each of Counts One and Two. Defendant Santiago faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on Count Three.

