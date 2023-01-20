Free Training Course on Use of Personal Protective Equipment for Roadway Incident Response

The Emergency Responder Safety Institute (ERSI) has released a new training module, “Personal Protective Equipment for Roadway Incident Response,” on its Responder Safety Learning Network (RSLN).

About the training

Estimated to take about an hour to complete, the self-paced training is focused on mitigating the hazards of working roadway incidents including:

PPE requirements.

Types of PPE, including high-visibility apparel, head protection and other types of PPE appropriate for specific situations.

How to select PPE.

How and why to wear PPE correctly and consistently.

Resources for additional information.

Participants who complete the skills check at the end of the module will earn a certificate of completion.

Why the training is important

Working at roadway incidents is hazardous, and PPE is a key factor in mitigating these risks.

202 emergency responders operating at roadway incident scenes were struck and killed by vehicles from 2019 to 2022. The number of injuries is unknown.

In a 2020 survey of the fire service conducted by ERSI, 62% of respondents ranked the life safety hazard of working at roadway incidents as somewhat more or much more hazardous than structure fires.

How to access the training

An account with RSLN is required to access the course. RSLN membership is free, and members can access all available training and features. Once logged in, visit the Personal Protective Equipment for Roadway Incident Response page to take the course.

