Search and rescue operations continue in central Texas, where catastrophic flooding on Friday has killed more than 80 people. Dozens are still missing.

During a Sunday press conference, after the usual updates, officials made what has become a familiar request during recent natural disasters: Don’t fly your personal drones over the disaster area.

“We know that people want to volunteer, but what we are starting to see is personal drones flying,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice told reporters. “These personal drones flying is a danger to aircraft, which then risks further operations.”

Read the rest of the story at Business Insider.