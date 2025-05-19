German police were searching for a man who attacked and injured at least five people in the western city of Bielefeld early on Sunday.

Police said three victims suffered serious injuries and were being treated in different hospitals after the unknown suspect attacked revelers in front of a bar in the city center with a sharp object and then fled the scene.

They later said that they could not rule out that more people were injured in the attack.

German news agency dpa reported that the revelers were soccer fans from a local team who defended themselves against the attacker before he fled. The city’s Arminia Bielefeld soccer club won its match on Saturday, and with it became 3rd division champions.

