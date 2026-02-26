Good Samaritans Credited With Helping Catch Avondale Amber Alert Suspect

A toddler is home safe with her family following an abduction over the weekend, after a QuikTrip security guard and employees of Camelback Moving helped spot and hold the suspect at a gas station until police arrived.

Some of the Camelback Moving employees had received human trafficking awareness training just weeks earlier through TAT — formerly known as Truckers Against Trafficking.

Heather Fry, director of industry training for TAT, said this outcome shows that the Amber Alert system and the type of training the nonprofit does work.

