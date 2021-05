Retail giant Target is suspending in-store sales of Pokémon and sports trading cards amid safety concerns as customers vie for the collectibles.

Target, which has more than 1,900 outlets in the U.S., made the decision after a man drew a gun in a fight over cards outside a store in Wisconsin.

“The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority,” the company said in a statement.

Read the full story at the BBC

