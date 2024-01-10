38.8 F
Guard Drug Task Force Member Arrested, Accused of Leaking Info to Drug Dealer

California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force (CDTF) members obtaining hoist training certification, look on while fellow trainees complete hoist training, Sept. 23, 2020, at Moffett Federal Airfield, California. CDTF is committed to supporting federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies where a counterdrug nexus is the primary purpose. (Holly Bayly/U.S. Air National Guard)

An Army reservist assigned to the California National Guard’s headquarters in Sacramento County and to a counter-drug-trafficking task force has been arrested by the FBI on a weapons charge and is believed to have leaked sensitive information on drug raids to an individual involved in illegal drug activities, court records say.

Ruby Celly Uribe, 34, a 17-year Army veteran and sergeant first class, was arrested by the FBI and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail early Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, on a charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

Uribe made a brief appearance in federal court Friday afternoon, wiping her eyes with a tissue as U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes noted she had no criminal record and agreed to allow her release on an unsecured $25,000 bond.

Read the rest of the story at Military.com, here.

