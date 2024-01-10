An Army reservist assigned to the California National Guard’s headquarters in Sacramento County and to a counter-drug-trafficking task force has been arrested by the FBI on a weapons charge and is believed to have leaked sensitive information on drug raids to an individual involved in illegal drug activities, court records say.

Ruby Celly Uribe, 34, a 17-year Army veteran and sergeant first class, was arrested by the FBI and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail early Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, on a charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

Uribe made a brief appearance in federal court Friday afternoon, wiping her eyes with a tissue as U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes noted she had no criminal record and agreed to allow her release on an unsecured $25,000 bond.

