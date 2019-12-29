Gunman Kills 2 at Texas Church Before Being Shot by Armed Security Volunteers

A gunman killed two people at a Texas church west of Fort Worth today before he was shot to death by members of the congregation’s security team.

The shooter was not publicly identified, but the FBI said he was not on a watch list, had a previous arrest record and had ties to the area. Authorities are exploring his motive and whether he targeted the victims at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. White Settlement Police Chief J.P. Bevering said there was no ongoing threat.

Livestreaming video from the well-attended church service showed the gunman in a dark, hooded coat sitting in the church, then standing along the far wall of pews and firing off two shotgun rounds, each fatally wounding a male churchgoer, before being shot by a security volunteer. One of the victims shot by the gunman was reportedly a church security guard.

Earlier this year, Texas law was changed to allow legal gun owners to carry their weapons in houses of worship; congregations that don’t want guns inside have to notify their members. Houses of worship are also allowed to hire armed security under the law.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who were impacted by the tragic shooting that took place at West Freeway Church of Christ this morning,” the city of White Settlement said in a Facebook statement. “Please join us as we stand in support as a community with the victims, their families, this congregation, and all of the law enforcement officers who responded.”

(Visited 34 times, 28 visits today)