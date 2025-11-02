IACP Honors 40 Under 40, Including NPS-CHDS Graduate Jessica Bress

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) recognized its 2025 class of 40 Under 40 Award recipients, recognizing exceptional law enforcement professionals from around the world who are shaping the future of policing. Among this distinguished group is Jessica Bress, Director of the Strategic Projects Office at the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, DC, and a proud graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security (NPS-CHDS).
A Transformative Leader
Director Bress has distinguished herself as a visionary in law enforcement leadership development. As the architect of the DC Police Leadership Academy (DCPLA), she has created a program that has gained international recognition, attracting participants from across the United States and globally. Her innovative approach to leadership training has set new standards for the profession.
“I decided to have a career in law enforcement to be part of something greater… to give to the community in meaningful ways,” Bress reflected on her commitment to public service.
The impact of Bress’s work was formally recognized when the DCPLA received the prestigious 2023 Webber-Seavey Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement. Now serving as Deputy Director in the MPD’s Organizational Culture and Wellness Bureau, her influence continues to inspire agencies nationwide and beyond.
“We’re proud to celebrate Deputy Director Jessica Bress of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Organizational Culture and Wellness Bureau for being named one of IACP’s 40 Under 40!” stated MPD. “Her work has inspired agencies across the U.S. and beyond, setting a new standard for innovation, collaboration, and excellence.”
Global Community Committed to Excellence
The 2025 IACP 40 Under 40 class represents a diverse array of law enforcement professionals from various countries, including the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Pakistan, Mexico, Italy, and Australia. These leaders serve in roles ranging from patrol officers and detectives to senior administrators and specialized unit commanders, all united by their dedication to innovation, community service, and professional excellence.
For more information about all 40 award recipients and their accomplishments, visit www.theiacp.org/2025-iacp-40-under-40-awardees.