spot_img
58.6 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, November 2, 2025
Best PracticesFirst RespondersGlobal

IACP Honors 40 Under 40, Including NPS-CHDS Graduate Jessica Bress

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
November 2, 2025
IACP 40 Under 40 Awardee Jessica Bress; 2025 IACP 40 Under 40 Awardee Class

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) recognized its 2025 class of 40 Under 40 Award recipients, recognizing exceptional law enforcement professionals from around the world who are shaping the future of policing. Among this distinguished group is Jessica Bress, Director of the Strategic Projects Office at the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, DC, and a proud graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security (NPS-CHDS).

A Transformative Leader

Director Bress has distinguished herself as a visionary in law enforcement leadership development. As the architect of the DC Police Leadership Academy (DCPLA), she has created a program that has gained international recognition, attracting participants from across the United States and globally. Her innovative approach to leadership training has set new standards for the profession.

“I decided to have a career in law enforcement to be part of something greater… to give to the community in meaningful ways,” Bress reflected on her commitment to public service.

The impact of Bress’s work was formally recognized when the DCPLA received the prestigious 2023 Webber-Seavey Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement. Now serving as Deputy Director in the MPD’s Organizational Culture and Wellness Bureau, her influence continues to inspire agencies nationwide and beyond.

“We’re proud to celebrate Deputy Director Jessica Bress of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Organizational Culture and Wellness Bureau for being named one of IACP’s 40 Under 40!” stated MPD. “Her work has inspired agencies across the U.S. and beyond, setting a new standard for innovation, collaboration, and excellence.”

Global Community Committed to Excellence

The 2025 IACP 40 Under 40 class represents a diverse array of law enforcement professionals from various countries, including the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Pakistan, Mexico, Italy, and Australia. These leaders serve in roles ranging from patrol officers and detectives to senior administrators and specialized unit commanders, all united by their dedication to innovation, community service, and professional excellence.

For more information about all 40 award recipients and their accomplishments, visit www.theiacp.org/2025-iacp-40-under-40-awardees.

Previous article
Senior Al-Qaeda and TTP Leader Killed in Pakistan Military Operation
Next article
Mass Stabbing on UK Train: Two Arrested After Attack Leaves Multiple Victims in Critical Condition

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES