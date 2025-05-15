ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons, Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan, the families and loved ones of the fallen and guests gathered in Washington yesterday to honor the 77 officers, agents, inspectors and investigators who gave their lives to make America safer, according to a post from ICE.

The ceremony also unveiled a memorial plaque in ICE’s Hall of Heroes for HSI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joseph S. Love, who died Oct. 19, 2024, from cancer linked to post-9/11 evidence recovery efforts.

Read the stories of these heroes on ICE’s Virtual Hall of Heroes here.