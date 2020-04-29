ICE HSI Launches Online Resource Page to Combat COVID-19 Fraud

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) launched a dedicated “Operation Stolen Promise” web page Monday to provide information to the public on COVID-19-related fraud schemes. The page will also highlight the investigative efforts the agency is taking to counter threats posed by individuals and criminal organizations seeking to exploit the pandemic for illicit financial gain. Learn more about what HSI and its federal, state, local and international partners are doing to protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic at ICE.gov/StolenPromise.

“Individuals and organizations operating around the globe are actively seeking to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic for illicit financial gain,” said HSI Acting Executive Associate Director Alysa D. Erichs. “These criminal schemes compromise legitimate trade and financial systems and endanger the American public. Together with our partners, Operation Stolen Promise seeks to provide the public with information and tips to help them avoid becoming victims of COVID-19 crime.”

The Operation Stolen Promise page outlines HSI’s strategy to combat COVID-19-related fraud and highlights investigative milestones and successes. The site also gives a glimpse into the critical work being performed by HSI special agents and partners around the world.

HSI’s S.T.O.P. COVID-19 Fraud campaign, a key public outreach component of Operation Stolen Promise, will also be highlighted on the page. The campaign relays critical information to the public related to COVID-19 fraud and criminal activity. The campaign provides facts, tips and red flags, and guides the public on how to recognize potential fraud, protect themselves and report tips to authorities. HSI encourages the public to report potential fraud to COVID19FRAUD@DHS.GOV.

Operation Stolen Promise was launched April 15 and combines HSI’s expertise in global trade, financial fraud, international operations and cyber-crime. The initiative focuses investigative efforts on financial fraud schemes, the importation of prohibited and fraudulent pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, websites defrauding consumers or facilitating illegal activity, and any other illicit criminal activities associated with the virus that compromise legitimate trade, financial systems or endanger the public.

Read more at ICE

