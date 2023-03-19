Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 2 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking ‘Glock Switch’ Conversion Devices

Zaiveon Perry, 24, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a machinegun.

According to court documents, in April of 2021, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were contacted by Indiana State Police regarding Zaiveon Perry’s drug and firearm dealing in Indianapolis, Indiana and Chicago, Illinois. Agents discovered Perry’s social media accounts, where he was publicly advertising fully automatic Glocks for sale.

On July 28, 2021, ATF Special Agents and ISP Troopers observed Perry sell a Glock pistol with a “Glock switch” conversion device attached for $3,250.00. The transaction took place in Perry’s black BMW. On January 6, 2022, investigators arrested Perry. Perry admitted to selling at least seven Glock firearms with switches attached.

Machinegun conversion devices sometimes called “Glock switches” or “auto-sears” are devices that convert ordinary semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic machineguns. Machinegun conversion devices are themselves considered machineguns under federal law, even when not installed, and are illegal to possess or sell without a special license.

Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Columbus Field Division, and Doug Carter, Superintendent of Indiana State Police made the announcement.

“Criminals who put illegal machineguns onto our streets add fuel to the fire of gun violence already devastating far too many of our families,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Possession and sale of these extremely dangerous devices is a serious crime which can result in years in federal prison. Our office will continue to work with the ATF, ISP, and all our partners in law enforcement to get illegal machineguns out of our communities and hold gun traffickers accountable.”

“Unfortunately, we are seeing more of these deadly conversion devices showing up on the streets,” stated Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “U.S. law has long recognized that automatic weapons pose a special risk to public safety, both through the sheer volume of bullets fired and the likelihood that innocent bystanders will be injured or killed. ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who use and distribute machine gun conversion devices.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Indiana State Police investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon. Judge Hanlon also ordered that Perry be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release from prison and be subject to a $500 fine.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Peter A. Blackett, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

