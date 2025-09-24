Inside the FBI’s Child Abduction Teams: How CARD Units Save Lives in the First Hours

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) Team program was established in 2005 as one of the Bureau’s most specialized programs for investigating crimes against children. The program currently has about 75 members, including special agents with experience in violent crimes and kidnappings, intelligence analysts, and other specialists organized into four regional teams. Their primary mission focuses on true stranger abductions, providing on-the-ground investigative, technical, and resource assistance to state and local law enforcement while working closely with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Time is absolutely crucial in child abduction cases, as FBI research shows that 74% of children who are abducted and murdered are killed within three hours, and 90% die within the first 24 hours. Children abducted for sexual assault are typically assaulted within minutes of being taken. Despite the fear these cases generate, true stranger abductions are extremely rare: CARD teams have deployed for only 225 cases over roughly 19 years (averaging 12 per year), while nearly 30,000 children were reported missing in 2024 (according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children), with about 90% of those cases being resolved.

When deployed, CARD teams quickly establish specialized units, including roadblock teams, neighborhood search teams, and video collection teams, working alongside local law enforcement and community volunteers. The teams treat every case as a possible abduction until determined otherwise, recognizing that most missing child reports turn out to be runaways.

