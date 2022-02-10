International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators Announces Next Executive Director

In a message to International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) members on February 8, President Patrick Ogden announced that Paul M. Cell has accepted the position of Executive Director for the Association. He will start in the role on March 1; and is currently the Chief of Police at the Montclair State University Police Department. He has been in campus law enforcement for 42 years—21 of those as chief of police.

A decades-long IACLEA member, being familiar—and passionate about the Association—is what prompted Chief Cell to apply for the role of Executive Director.

“I have been (an institutional) member of IACLEA since I began my career,” Chief Cell said. “The first professional conference I ever attended was the IACLEA conference in Niagara Falls, N.Y., in the 1980s,” he said. “And I have continued to rely on IACLEA as a source of cutting-edge information that I have used to perform my job more effectively and efficiently throughout the years. Through the resources offered, training conducted, and networking opportunities, IACLEA has profoundly affected my career.”

As someone who has spent his career working in campus law enforcement to advance the profession, Chief Cell says he strives to bridge the gaps between non-traditional and traditional policing with various leadership positions he has held at the county, state, and international levels.

“The leadership positions I have held in law enforcement associations provided me with the opportunity to collaborate with my contemporaries globally from all areas of the profession. As the Executive Director of IACLEA, I will foster those relationships to ensure IACLEA remains the premiere campus law enforcement association and bring the Board’s vision to fruition,” he added.

And in terms of the top five items he’ll prioritize to advance IACLEA and move it forward? He plans to survey members’ needs and respond accordingly; cultivate collaboration and partnerships with professional associations and relevant agencies; grow the Association through increased domestic and international memberships; identify new funding sources; and enhance IACLEA’s marketing and branding efforts.

For the time being, Chief Cell will remain at his home base in New Jersey; but will travel to meet with IACLEA staff, the Board of Directors, and important IACLEA partners as needed. “Thanks to technology, location is no longer an obstacle,” he said. “The staff and I will meet virtually throughout each week. The vision of the Board and the strength of the team—not the distance between us—will move the organization forward.

“I have spent a reasonable amount of time in Washington, D.C., and Virginia, working with staff members and attending meetings and events in my past association positions. I made regularly scheduled commutes to the D.C. area when needed to fulfill my responsibilities. This type of travel is an arena that I am comfortable working within,” he added. “I can’t wait to get started.”

