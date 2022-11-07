INTERPOL-Coordinated Operation Combats Organized Crime in Asia-Pacific

More than 60 fugitives wanted for crimes ranging from financial crime, online gambling and drug trafficking have been arrested across Asia during an INTERPOL-coordinated operation.

INTERPOL launched Operation Tighten the Net between September and October in partnership with the Korean National Police Agency. Operation Tighten the Net 2022 involved 13 countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam along with China, Japan and Korea. Simultaneous action in the participating countries led to new criminal intelligence gathered to support ongoing investigation.

As a result of the operation and intelligence sharing, 80 Red Notices and 15 Blue Notices were issued. INTERPOL’s Blue Notices are used by member countries to collect additional information about an individual’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

An INTERPOL meeting in November shared outcomes of the operation and discussed plans for future actions in the region. Other key partners included the Swedish Police Authority and U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Read more at INTERPOL