INTERPOL Trains the Next Generation of Police Leaders

Promising young police leaders from around the world gathered in Dubai recently to attend the second edition of the INTERPOL Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP).

The YGPLP is a unique INTERPOL initiative, which guides selected officers on the path to international leadership. It offers participants access to mentoring from experienced high-ranking officers and encourages them to engage with emerging trends in global policing. In this way, the program simultaneously equips young police leaders with necessary tools to navigate future challenges and forges stronger networks to effectively fight international crime.

Building on the success of the first iteration held in 2019, the second YGPLP was organized with the generous support of the Dubai Police and the Dubai Youth Council. Thanks to their commitment, and despite ongoing challenges related to COVID-19, 35 young officers from law enforcement agencies in 32 countries were able to convene in the very heart of the 2020 World Expo.

The program placed strong emphasis on the future of policing. From March 13 to 17, the young leaders were challenged to reflect on future law enforcement scenarios through dynamic group discussions, engagement with top professionals and presentations by subject matter experts. For example, they explored the implications of technological advances for investigations and exchange on the complexities of ensuring trust in a digital age.

To capture the results of these discussions, participants worked in teams to deliver presentations on (1) the future police officer, (2) the future criminal investigation process, and (3) the future tools and devices of law enforcement.

The outcomes from the event will be used to inform the INTERPOL Vision on the Future of Policing. Led by the INTERPOL Innovation Centre, this initiative aims to develop a common understanding of the future challenges and opportunities facing the global law enforcement community, in time for the Organization’s Centennial in 2023.

Read more at INTERPOL