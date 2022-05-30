Justice Department to Examine Law Enforcement Response to Uvalde Mass Shooting

The U.S. Department of Justice said today that it will be reviewing the actions of police in response to this past week’s attack on Robb Elementary School.

“At the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24,” spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing,” Coley said.

“As with prior Justice Department after-action reviews of mass shootings and other critical incidents, this assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent. The Justice Department will publish a report with its findings at the conclusion of its review.”

At a Friday news conference, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw gave a new timeline of events that helped account for that time gap from the point the shooter entered the school to when the threat was neutralized — critical time that passed with officer inaction even as agonized parents outside the perimeter demanded the rescue of their kids and students pleaded for help to police dispatchers.