Justice Reform Champion Lori Eville Loses Battle With Cancer

The National Institute of Corrections (NIC) and the field of corrections has announced the sad loss of a champion of justice reform with the passing of Lori Eville, Correctional Program Specialist for the Community Services Division. She passed away on March 10, 2021 after a short fight with cancer. Lori had a long career of public service, culminating with her time at the NIC Community Services Division.

Lori’s obituary notes that on graduating from Pacific University she began her career as a program director at the Oregon youth authority before taking the position of Community Justice Manager at the Multnomah County Dept of Community Justice. After a successful career with the Multnomah County Department of Community Justice, Lori accepted a position with NIC and quickly became one of the most influential and respected voices in the pretrial services and criminal justice fields.

NIC has published a reflection on the impact her life, which was cut far too short, had on those who knew her, and even those who did not. In a statement, NIC expressed gratitude for the many contributions Lori made to the field of corrections on behalf of the Institute and pledged commitment to carrying on her legacy.

