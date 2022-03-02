55.9 F
LE ONLY WEBINAR Bombing Prevention: Protection and Mitigation

By Homeland Security Today
Learn how to prevent, protect against, respond to, and mitigate bombing incidents with the Office of Bombing Prevention on April 20th at 2:00 PM EST.
Register here.

The OBP was created in response to terrorism events, including the bombing events of Lockerbie, Oklahoma City, 9/11, Madrid, and London. Their service is rooted in the belief that bombings continue to threaten the security of our communities, critical infrastructure, and nation.

**PLEASE NOTE THIS WEBINAR IS LAW ENFORCEMENT AND GOVERNMENT ONLY. PLEASE REGISTER WITH YOUR OFFICIAL OR WORK EMAIL. GMAIL, YAHOO, AND OTHER DOMAINS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED**

