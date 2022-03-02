55.9 F
LE ONLY WEBINAR Excellence in Undercover Operations: Source Handling

By Homeland Security Today
Mubin Shaikh, former undercover counter-terrorism operative, presents the unique challenges for source handling in undercover operations on April 11th at 2:00 PM EST.
Register here.

Mubin Shaikh was an undercover counter-terrorism operative for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in the 2006 Toronto terrorism case, which brought down the Toronto 18. In this webinar he will explore the importance of source handling from the perspective of an undercover agent.

**PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A LAW ENFORCEMENT WEBINAR ONLY. PLEASE REGISTER WITH YOUR OFFICIAL OR WORK EMAIL. GMAILS, YAHOO, ETC WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED**

About Shaikh:

Mubin Shaikh is a former security intelligence and counter terrorism operative, currently a Professor of Public Safety at Seneca College and also Counter Extremism Specialist for the U.S.-based NGO, Parents for Peace. He has testified as an expert for the United Nations Security Council, the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs with NATO, the National Counterterrorism Center, and Special Operations Command Central and he is an external expert with the Joint Staff SMA for CENTCOM Command Staff.

