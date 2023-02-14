Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Thousands of Kilograms of Cocaine

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that Camilo Enriquez-Nunez, a/k/a “Viejo,” the leader of a drug trafficking organization that distributed thousands of kilograms of cocaine, pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer to conspiring to distribute more than 5,000 kilograms of cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Thanks to our partners at the DEA, approximately 1,300 kilograms of cocaine was seized before it could hit the streets. Now, the leader of this major trafficking organization has been held accountable for his crimes.”

According to the allegations in the Superseding Information and other filings and statements made in court:

Enriquez-Nunez controlled a drug trafficking organization (the “DTO”) responsible for trafficking more than 5,000 kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to the mainland United States. On September 29, 2021, law enforcement officers seized 920 kilograms — more than one ton — of cocaine belonging to the DTO in New Jersey. Three defendants were arrested in New Jersey along with that seizure.

On July 18, 2022, Enriquez-Nunez was arrested in Puerto Rico. At approximately the same time as the arrest, law enforcement also seized approximately 380 kilograms of additional cocaine, four assault rifles, and $750,000 in cash belonging to the DTO.

Enriquez-Nunez, 43, of Puerto Rico, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, which carries a maximum potential sentence of life in prison.

The maximum potential sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by a judge. Sentencing before Judge Engelmayer is scheduled for May 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding investigative work of the DEA Westchester Resident Office Group D-42 comprising agents and detectives from the DEA, Westchester County Police Department, Yonkers Police Department, New Rochelle Police Department, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Portchester Police Department, White Plains Police Department, and Harrison Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by the Office’s Narcotics Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samuel P. Rothschild, Kevin Mead, and Marguerite B. Colson are in charge of the prosecution.

