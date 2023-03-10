39.9 F
Leadership Spotlight: Effective Time-Outs During Crises

The OSC should not try to manage such incidents in isolation but rather develop strategies that incorporate input from other stakeholders in a holistic approach.

The GTAC, or Ground Tactical Air Controller, program is a CBP-wide team lead by AMO, comprised of Air and Marine Agents, Border Patrol Agents, and Office of Field Operations Officers. Each component brings a different set of knowledge, enhancing the team to be better equipped. (CBP)

When the game is on the line in any major sport, a head coach may call a time-out. This may be done for several reasons. For instance, the coach can receive timely assessments from players and other coaches, develop and communicate a strategy, implement a play, or change the game’s momentum.

Similarly, during critical incidents, such as those involving hostages, barricaded criminals, or suicidal subjects, the on-scene commander (OSC) — or another crisis manager — may want to consider this same technique.

The OSC should not try to manage such incidents in isolation but rather develop strategies that incorporate input from other stakeholders in a holistic approach. This holds especially true when there is an opportunity to solicit guidance and suggestions from subject matter experts during a time-out.

Read more at FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin

