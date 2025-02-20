Legendary U.S. Secret Service K9 Hurricane Passes Away

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on LinkedIn that K9 Hurricane, one of the most decorated working dogs in U.S. history, has passed away. The 15-year-old Belgian Malinois, renowned for his bravery and service with the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), left behind a lasting legacy in law enforcement and national security.

K9 Hurricane served with the USSS Emergency Response Team Tactical Canine Unit from 2012 to 2016, where he was an apprehension K9 trained to neutralize threats. His most notable act of valor came in 2014 when he stopped an intruder who had jumped the White House fence while the President and First Family were inside. For his heroism, he was awarded the DHS Award for Valor and the USSS Award for Merit.

Following his retirement, Hurricane continued to make history. He became the first U.S. dog to receive the PDSA Order of Merit at the British Parliament and the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal at the U.S. Capitol, earning him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2023.

His legacy extended beyond his service. Thanks to the Animal Medical Center in New York City, all of Hurricane’s medical expenses in retirement were fully covered—an exception to the norm for retired working dogs. His handler, Marshall Mirarchi, sought to honor this gift by founding Hurricane’s Heroes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that retired working dogs receive the medical care they deserve.

Hurricane’s passing marks the loss of a truly extraordinary K9, whose impact on national security and the well-being of other service dogs will not be forgotten.