Today, 25 years after the London nail bombings, the London Metropolitan police recognized Andrea Dykes, John Light, and Nick Moore, who tragically lost their lives in a bombing at the Admiral Duncan Pub in Soho. The solemn recognition came as part of the broader observances by the Hate Crime Awareness Week charity, which held events and candlelight vigils to remember those impacted by a series of targeted attacks in 1999.

These bombings, orchestrated by an extremist with a hateful agenda, were aimed at the LGBT+, Black, and Asian communities in the areas of Soho, Brixton, and Brick Lane. The attacks not only claimed lives but also left many seriously injured and deeply traumatized.

Since the attacks, the Met Police established the LGBT+ Independent Advisory Group a year after the attacks. This group plays a crucial role in consulting and advising the Met on policing matters concerning the LGBT+ communities in London. It aims to foster a better understanding and address issues that impact these communities.

To further this initiative, the Met Police has introduced dedicated LGBT+ community liaison officers (CLOs) across every borough of London. These officers are tasked with strengthening the relationship between the police force and the LGBT+ residents of London, enhancing trust and cooperation. Their roles include outreach to those who live, work, study, or socialize in the city, ensuring their voices and concerns are heard and addressed effectively.

Through these measures, the London Metropolitan Police demonstrates its commitment to learning from past tragedies and improving its engagement with diverse communities to prevent hate crimes and ensure safety for all.