Capt. John Phelan (City of Paterson)

Long-Serving Police Officer Who Provided Aid at 9/11 Passes Away

The Paterson Police Department is mourning a 37-year officer who died Sunday morning. Capt. John Phelan, 58, died at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson, according to a statement from the police department provided by Director Jerry Speziale.

The statement said he experienced medical complications at the hospital. Additional information was not immediately available.

Paterson Mayor André Sayegh said that Phelan was the longest-serving of the approximately 400 police officers in the department.

