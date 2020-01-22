U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan arrives at homeport for the first time, Sept. 28, 2019, at Training Center Cape May. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo)

Man Federally Charged With Taking Guns to Cape May Coast Guard Facility

A North Carolina man will face federal charges after authorities accused him of transporting illegal weapons to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Cape May facility. The weapons included an AK-47 rifle he modified to become fully automatic, said U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.

Dustin A. Peters tried to enter the USCG Training Center Cape May on Jan. 9. Coast Guard security performed a routine search and found the following: a fully automatic AK-47 rifle, a loaded 9mm Century Arms handgun, multiple large capacity magazines, ammunition, a ballistic vest, gas mask and canister, three boxes of ammunition, a nylon chest rig and other items, authorities said.

