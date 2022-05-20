Man Indicted for Hate Crime and Firearms Violations

Larry Edward Foxworth, 48, was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury in Atlanta, Georgia, for hate crime and federal firearms violations.

This indictment charges Foxworth with two counts of willfully attempting, through the use of a firearm, to cause bodily injury to customers, employees and other people present at convenience stores in Jonesboro, Georgia, because of their actual and perceived race, color and national origin. Foxworth is also charged with two counts of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. If convicted, Foxworth faces up to life in prison for each hate crime count and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for each firearm count.

“Hate-fueled violence has no place in a civilized society,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Thankfully no one was injured by the conduct alleged in this case, but the Justice Department is committed to using all the tools in our law enforcement arsenal to prosecute allegations of hate crimes.”

“No person should be afraid to shop or go to work in our community. Nor should people have to worry that they may be violently attacked because of the color of their skin,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia. “Combating hate crimes continues to be among the Department of Justice’s top priorities. In this District, allegations of criminal activity fueled by hate and racism will always merit our full attention.”

“Hate crimes are the top priority of the FBI’s Civil Rights Program, due to the damaging impact they have on victims and entire communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley of the FBI Atlanta Field Office. “This office will use every resource available to ensure that criminals committing bias-motivated violent crimes are held accountable.”

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Gray for the Northern District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Alec Ward of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

