A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles flies of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, off the coast of Washington, Jan. 26, 2018. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

Man Threatened to Shoot Up Hospital, Ram Coast Guard Gate to Steal Helicopter, Police Say

An Omer man has been charged with four felonies, with police alleging he threatened to shoot central dispatchers and then drove nearly 50 miles to threaten staff at a U.S. Coast Guard station.

The incident began at 7:58 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, when Arenac County Central Dispatch received a call from 70-year-old Jesse T. McFadden, who said he was going to come shoot up staff there and “to quarantine them,” said Hampton Township Police Lt. Michael Wedding. McFadden also said he was going to a Standish hospital to shoot out the power and demand keys to ambulances, Wedding said.

Read more at MLive.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X