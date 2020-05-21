Man Threatened to Shoot Up Hospital, Ram Coast Guard Gate to Steal Helicopter, Police Say

An Omer man has been charged with four felonies, with police alleging he threatened to shoot central dispatchers and then drove nearly 50 miles to threaten staff at a U.S. Coast Guard station.

The incident began at 7:58 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, when Arenac County Central Dispatch received a call from 70-year-old Jesse T. McFadden, who said he was going to come shoot up staff there and “to quarantine them,” said Hampton Township Police Lt. Michael Wedding. McFadden also said he was going to a Standish hospital to shoot out the power and demand keys to ambulances, Wedding said.

