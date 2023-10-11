56.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office Partners with Baltimore Orioles to Elevate Campaign to End Gun Violence

Maryland is experiencing reduced violent crime compared to previous years as a result of collaborative efforts between law enforcement and community-based organizations.

By Homeland Security Today
(DOJ)

The Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office’s video spot aimed at ending gun violence is appearing on Baltimore’s “big screens.” Starting this week, “End Gun Violence” public service announcements will be featured on billboards, kiosks, bus shelters and other digital platforms across the region.

In September, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office launched a cutting edge 60 second public service announcement encouraging viewers to take action to end gun violence. The video continues to air across Maryland on digital platforms and will soon return to cable broadcast.

“There is no single solution to ending gun violence,” said Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron. “We’ll make an impact with law enforcement working together with communities around prevention, intervention, and accountability.”

Maryland is experiencing reduced violent crime compared to previous years as a result of collaborative efforts between law enforcement and community-based organizations. The Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods brings together committed groups to balance prevention, intervention, strategic law enforcement, and community engagement in an effort to end gun violence and keep communities safe.

The PSAs appear on outdoor platforms along I-895, I-83, throughout the Inner Harbor, and other places around greater Baltimore. Each includes a scannable code to find more information and learn how to get involved.

“The Baltimore Orioles, in partnership with our media partner, MASN, wholeheartedly support the effort to end gun violence throughout our communities because everyone deserves a safe place to call home,” said Kerry Watson, Executive Vice President, Public Affairs for the Baltimore Orioles. This campaign exposes the grief that impacts families every day and we appreciate the opportunity to be a vehicle for delivering this important message.”

No one should live in fear in their own home or neighborhood. This educational campaign encourages communities to get involved in ending gun violence.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articleLong Island Man Indicted for Smuggling Protected Birdwing Butterflies
Next articleU.S. Attorney’s Office to Host United Against Hate Event in Des Moines
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights