Meridian Police Department Makes First Arrest Under New State Grooming Law

The Meridian Police Department has announced that it has made its first arrest under Mississippi’s newly enacted Grooming of a Child statute, marking a significant milestone in the department’s efforts to combat crimes against minors.

On February 18, 2026, officers arrested Dennis Palmer in Meridian, Mississippi with assistance from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force. Palmer was wanted on charges of Grooming of a Child and Procurement of Sexual Servitude of a Minor. Authorities confirmed that bond has been set at $1 million.

The Grooming of a Child statute was enacted in July 2025 by the State of Mississippi to strengthen protections for minors and provide law enforcement with additional tools to intervene before exploitation escalates.

This arrest represents the first time the Meridian Police Department has charged a suspect under the new law. The case was led by the Meridian Police Department Human Trafficking/ICAC Unit, with support from the Meridian Police Department Gang Unit, as well as the department’s SWAT Team and K-9 Unit.

In a statement, the department reaffirmed its commitment to protecting vulnerable members of the community and pursuing those accused of crimes against children. “This is the first arrest under this statute for our department, and it will not be the last,” officials said.

Last year, House Bill 1308 was approved by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves. The measure created a felony offense for individuals age 21 and older who are convicted of grooming a child. Grooming is defined as an adult coercing a minor into engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Under the statute, those found guilty of grooming face a potential prison sentence ranging from two to 10 years and may also be subject to a fine of up to $10,000. The law further applies to adults who intentionally attempt to lure a minor away from their parents or guardians for unlawful or harmful purposes.