Morale Deteriorates Among Capitol Police After Assault on Capitol

In the wake of the Capitol Hill riots, morale among the rank-and-file in the Capitol Police Department is flagging, multiple sources have told CBS News.

The sources, who are familiar with the internal U.S. Capitol Police response to Wednesday’s events, said the department has had to respond to “a couple of incidents” in which officers threatened to harm themselves. In one case, a female officer turned in her own weapon out of fear of what might happen.

“The situation has really demoralized the department. There’s tremendous moral injury, a sense of failure weighing them down,” one source said. “They went home to family and were asked, ‘how did this happen?’ And it’s very easy for those officers to interpret that as ‘how could you let this happen?'”

