Updated: Multiple Stabbings in Major Incident in Birmingham, U.K.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city center, U.K. shortly after midnight on Sunday September 6. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

Eyewitnesses have reported hearing a loud bang and seeing several fist fights and car crashes. At least one man has died and at least seven others are injured.

This has been declared a major incident. Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before police are in a position to confirm anything. A statement issued said “at this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident”.

West Midlands Police said they are treating the incident as a murder enquiry and are hunting the suspect. Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said victims appeared to be attacked at random, but there was “absolutely no suggestion” they were terror-related.

The response is ongoing in Birmingham city center and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures. Police have urged the public to remain calm but vigilant and to stay away from the area. Anyone with CCTV or mobile footage of the attack should get in touch with West Midlands Police.

