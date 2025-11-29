spot_img
National Guard Member Dies After Shooting in Washington D.C.

November 29, 2025
Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries after the shooting in Washington D.C.

One of the two members of the National Guard who were shot in Washington DC on Wednesday has died, US President Donald Trump said.

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries, while the second National Guard member, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, was “fighting for his life”, Trump said on Thursday evening.

Both were shot at close range near Farragut Square in downtown DC just after 14:00 EST (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday. Police have arrested one suspect in the shooting, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old from Afghanistan.

Read the rest of the story at BBC News.

