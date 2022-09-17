National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund to Host National Run for the Badge 5K

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), will host its annual National Run for the Badge 5K on Saturday, October 1, 2022. All proceeds from this signature fundraising event support the mission and programs of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s annual Run for the Badge is a flagship community event that demonstrates support for law enforcement, generates excitement for the organization’s museum and special programs, and raises critical funds needed in support of the mission to honor the fallen, tell the story of American law enforcement, and make it safer for those who serve. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund seeks to raise $100,000 for this year’s event.

Traditionally held as an in-person event in Washington D.C. to kick off Police Weekend, the 2022 Run for the Badge officially begins at 9 a.m. Eastern on October 1, but will be 100% virtual, bringing together communities across the nation for this important and popular event in support of law enforcement.

Participants can raise money, gather teams with friends and family anywhere in the country, and walk, run, or bike in their own communities. Participation, however, is not limited to just that day; individuals who want to get an early start, may choose to run in their location any day through October 1.

“We are excited to once again host this year’s Run for the Badge 5K as a fully remote event,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto. “By making this event remote we hope to see runners from across the country create remote teams and help us show support for law enforcement officers in every community, across the United States.”

Registration for the National Run for the Badge 5K is now open. Participants are encouraged to register and create a team of family members, friends, colleagues or fellow runners. There are a variety of options to register, including starting a team and becoming the team captain, where individuals can recruit their coworkers, family and friends. Individuals may also choose to join a team that has already formed and can be done by searching the team’s name or contacting the team captain or simply registering as an individual and join or start a team at a later date.

All participants will receive a tee shirt, badge and bib, and are eligible to win valuable fundraising incentive prizes across a multitude of categories. The various fundraising goal levels and prizes to win can be found on the Run for the Badge website. In addition to these items, participants receive training resources to ensure safe training and are successful in reaching their goals, including a 5K training guide and special NLEOMF playlist to stay motivated. More information on training and tips can be found on the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund and National Law Enforcement Museum Facebook page and individuals can subscribe to NLEOMF’s emails to stay up-to-date on Run for the Badge news, 5K training videos, and more.

Incentives will be offered to teams and individuals who reach fundraising milestones. Serious 5K runners can track their time competitively with other participants across the country. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest runners.

Participants who take part in this year’s run are also asked to participate via social media, using the hashtag #RunForTheBadge. In the lead-up to Run for the Badge, individuals who post photos and messages about their participation and their fundraising link on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter will be entered to win a special prize box from Reebok Tactical. The more individuals post with their fundraising link, the greater their chances will be of winning.