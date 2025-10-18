spot_img
National Policing Institute Seeks Law Enforcement Agencies for Advanced De-escalation Training Pilot

Three agencies to receive no-cost training as part of nationwide crisis response initiative

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
Source: National Policing Institute

The National Policing Institute (NPI), in partnership with the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), is now accepting applications from U.S. law enforcement agencies to participate in a pilot program for the Advanced Crisis Communication and Tactics (ACCT) Training. Supported by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), this initiative advances the goals of the Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act of 2022 and aims to enhance law enforcement interactions with individuals in crisis.

Program Overview

The ACCT Training is a comprehensive, 24-hour, in-service program delivered over three consecutive days, designed for sworn law enforcement officers with at least 1-2 years of field experience. The curriculum builds upon two established national programs: BJA’s Crisis Response and Intervention Training (CRIT) and PERF’s Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT) training.

Training Objectives

The program is designed to equip officers with essential skills to:

  • Prevent escalation and effectively de-escalate crisis situations through enhanced communication tactics and critical decision-making processes;
  • Recognize and understand signs, symptoms, and characteristics of behavioral health conditions and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD);
  • Support officer safety and wellness by promoting healthy mindsets and understanding how cumulative first responder stress affects crisis response capacity; and
  • Enhance awareness of community resources and best practices in crisis response.

What Selected Agencies Receive

The three agencies chosen for this pilot will receive:

  • No-cost training delivery for 20-24 sworn officers;
  • Technical assistance from national subject matter experts throughout the planning and implementation process;
  • Early access to the national ACCT curriculum and train-the-trainer materials;
  • Collaborative opportunity to provide feedback that will shape the final national training curriculum on de-escalation training; and
  • All on-site resources necessary to conduct the three-day in-person training

Eligibility Requirements

Agencies must meet the following criteria:

  • Be a U.S.-based local (including special jurisdictions such as university or transit), state, territorial, or tribal law enforcement agency
  • Have 20-24 officers available for training between May and June 2026
  • Provide free facility space accommodating approximately 40 people, including four breakout rooms with audio-visual equipment, internet access, and video playback capability
  • Designate a training coordinator to serve as primary point of contact
  • Commit to supporting assessment activities, including focus groups and pre-, post-, and follow-up surveys

Agencies may apply individually or jointly with other agencies within their region, submitting a single application with a designated primary host agency.

Application Process

Interested agencies must submit:

  1. A completed online application
  2. An accompanying letter of commitment from the agency executive addressing:
    • Dedication to hosting the ACCT Training
    • Agency’s interest in the opportunity
    • Commitment to designate an on-site coordinator
    • Commitment to provide 20-24 officers for training
    • Willingness to invite participants to engage in assessment activities

For joint applications, all participating agencies must submit letters of commitment. (The letter is to be submitted as part of the online application.) Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Anticipated Timeline

  • November 28, 2025: Application deadline
  • December 31, 2025: Site selection announcement
  • January 2026: Site kickoff calls
  • January–May 2026: Virtual planning and training customization
  • May–June 2026: In-person training delivery
  • June–July 2026: Focus groups and survey assessments

Looking Ahead

This pilot represents a significant opportunity for law enforcement agencies to enhance their crisis response capabilities while contributing to the development of a national training standard. Selected agencies will play a crucial role in shaping a curriculum that will ultimately benefit law enforcement agencies across the country.

For more information or to apply, visit NPI’s site.

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

