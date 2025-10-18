National Policing Institute Seeks Law Enforcement Agencies for Advanced De-escalation Training Pilot

The National Policing Institute (NPI), in partnership with the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), is now accepting applications from U.S. law enforcement agencies to participate in a pilot program for the Advanced Crisis Communication and Tactics (ACCT) Training. Supported by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), this initiative advances the goals of the Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act of 2022 and aims to enhance law enforcement interactions with individuals in crisis.

Program Overview

The ACCT Training is a comprehensive, 24-hour, in-service program delivered over three consecutive days, designed for sworn law enforcement officers with at least 1-2 years of field experience. The curriculum builds upon two established national programs: BJA’s Crisis Response and Intervention Training (CRIT) and PERF’s Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT) training.

Training Objectives

The program is designed to equip officers with essential skills to:

Prevent escalation and effectively de-escalate crisis situations through enhanced communication tactics and critical decision-making processes;

Recognize and understand signs, symptoms, and characteristics of behavioral health conditions and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD);

Support officer safety and wellness by promoting healthy mindsets and understanding how cumulative first responder stress affects crisis response capacity; and

Enhance awareness of community resources and best practices in crisis response.

What Selected Agencies Receive

The three agencies chosen for this pilot will receive:

No-cost training delivery for 20-24 sworn officers;

for 20-24 sworn officers; Technical assistance from national subject matter experts throughout the planning and implementation process;

from national subject matter experts throughout the planning and implementation process; Early access to the national ACCT curriculum and train-the-trainer materials;

to the national ACCT curriculum and train-the-trainer materials; Collaborative opportunity to provide feedback that will shape the final national training curriculum on de-escalation training; and

to provide feedback that will shape the final national training curriculum on de-escalation training; and All on-site resources necessary to conduct the three-day in-person training

Eligibility Requirements

Agencies must meet the following criteria:

Be a U.S.-based local (including special jurisdictions such as university or transit), state, territorial, or tribal law enforcement agency

Have 20-24 officers available for training between May and June 2026

Provide free facility space accommodating approximately 40 people, including four breakout rooms with audio-visual equipment, internet access, and video playback capability

Designate a training coordinator to serve as primary point of contact

Commit to supporting assessment activities, including focus groups and pre-, post-, and follow-up surveys

Agencies may apply individually or jointly with other agencies within their region, submitting a single application with a designated primary host agency.

Application Process

Interested agencies must submit:

A completed online application An accompanying letter of commitment from the agency executive addressing: Dedication to hosting the ACCT Training

Agency’s interest in the opportunity

Commitment to designate an on-site coordinator

Commitment to provide 20-24 officers for training

Willingness to invite participants to engage in assessment activities

For joint applications, all participating agencies must submit letters of commitment. (The letter is to be submitted as part of the online application.) Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Anticipated Timeline

November 28, 2025 : Application deadline

: Application deadline December 31, 2025 : Site selection announcement

: Site selection announcement January 2026 : Site kickoff calls

: Site kickoff calls January–May 2026 : Virtual planning and training customization

: Virtual planning and training customization May–June 2026 : In-person training delivery

: In-person training delivery June–July 2026: Focus groups and survey assessments

Looking Ahead

This pilot represents a significant opportunity for law enforcement agencies to enhance their crisis response capabilities while contributing to the development of a national training standard. Selected agencies will play a crucial role in shaping a curriculum that will ultimately benefit law enforcement agencies across the country.

For more information or to apply, visit NPI’s site.