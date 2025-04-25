The National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) is the FBI’s point of contact for members of the public to submit tips concerning federal crimes and violations. In cases where tip information provided to NTOC lacks a federal nexus, NTOC supports law enforcement and public safety through information sharing initiatives with state and local law enforcement agencies. The tips more appropriately addressed by state or local law enforcement can be shared through the National Data Exchange, the International Justice and Public Safety Network (Nlets), and Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs).

