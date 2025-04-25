67.1 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 25, 2025
FBIFederal GovernmentLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

National Threat Operations Center Continues to Help Protect the Public

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) is the FBI’s point of contact for members of the public to submit tips concerning federal crimes and violations. In cases where tip information provided to NTOC lacks a federal nexus, NTOC supports law enforcement and public safety through information sharing initiatives with state and local law enforcement agencies. The tips more appropriately addressed by state or local law enforcement can be shared through the National Data Exchange, the International Justice and Public Safety Network (Nlets), and Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs).

To read more about the National Threat Operations Center click here.

Previous article
FBI Seeking Tips About PRC-Targeting of U.S. Telecommunications
Next article
New Global Cyber Study Reveals the Urgent Need for Unified Cyber Crisis Management
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals