New Data on Workplace Violence: 17,865 Workers Were Victims of Workplace Homicides from 1992 to 2019

This report presents the most recent data on fatal and nonfatal workplace violence and is produced jointly by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS), the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The report provides data on 13 indicators of workplace violence, which include characteristics of workplace homicides, characteristics of nonfatal workplace violence,nonfatal injuries due to workplace violence treated in emergency departments, and nonfatal injuries due to workplace violence resulting in days off work.