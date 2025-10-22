New Study Shows Reporting Concerns to Law Enforcement Can Stop Violence Before It Starts

A groundbreaking study published in Law and Human Behavior provides empirical evidence that addresses a critical question in threat assessment: Does law enforcement monitoring of individuals who exhibit concerning behaviors actually reduce their risk of engaging in violence?

The answer, according to the research, is yes.

The study, “Breaking the Silence: Bystander Reporting to Law Enforcement Disrupts Individuals Moving Toward Targeted Violence,” examined the relationship between bystander reporting and law enforcement monitoring of persons of concern, finding that active monitoring by law enforcement does in fact serve as a mitigating factor for violence risk. This finding has significant implications for threat assessment and management programs across the homeland security enterprise.

Why This Matters

For years, threat assessment professionals have operated on the assumption that identifying and monitoring concerning individuals helps prevent violent incidents. However, empirical validation of this practice has been limited. This research provides the evidence base that supports what practitioners have long believed: being “on the radar” isn’t just about tracking; it’s about active risk mitigation.

Implications for Practice

The findings underscore the critical importance of law enforcement participation on multidisciplinary threat assessment teams. Rather than operating in silos, effective threat management requires law enforcement personnel working alongside mental health professionals, educators, social services, and other community partners.

The research also validates the continued emphasis on improving bystander reporting mechanisms. When community members, family members, or colleagues report concerning behaviors, and those reports lead to law enforcement monitoring and intervention, there is a measurable reduction in violence risk.

Moving Forward

This research should inform policy decisions about resource allocation for threat assessment programs and reinforce the value of behavioral threat assessment and management (BTAM) training for law enforcement personnel. As agencies continue to develop intelligence-led threat management systems, this evidence base supports sustained investment in multidisciplinary approaches that place law enforcement at the center of coordinated prevention efforts.