New York Man Who Impersonated a Homeland Security Officer Going To Prison

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that David J. Erhardt, 52, of Blasdell, NY, who was convicted of unauthorized possession of an imitation badge, was sentenced to serve six months in prison by U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who handled the case, stated that in May 2016, Erhardt entered into a romantic relationship with a woman (Victim) and during that relationship, falsely stated that he had obtained employment with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. On August 30, 2020, Erhardt texted the Victim a photograph of a United States Homeland Security Investigations badge. However, Erhardt was not an employee or contractor of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and had no legal authority to possess a United States Homeland Security Investigations badge or colorable imitation.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John Pias, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Office of Professional Responsibility, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Jimmy Valenzuela.

Read more at the Justice Department