New York Man Who Rooted Through Senator’s Desk Sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A New York man was sentenced on a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Christopher Patrick Moynihan, 32, of Salt Point, New York, was sentenced yesterday to 21 months in prison. Moynihan was found guilty, on August 23, 2022, of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony. He also pleaded guilty to a total of five related misdemeanor charges. In addition to the prison term, Judge Christopher R. Cooper ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.

According to the stipulated facts presented at trial, on Jan. 6, 2021, Moynihan was among rioters who broke through the security perimeter on the east side of the Capitol Building. He joined rioters outside the Rotunda Door, and at approximately 2:40 p.m., was among those who entered the building. At approximately 2:45 p.m., he briefly entered the Senate Gallery. Several minutes later, he entered the Senate Chamber. While in the Senate Chamber, Moynihan paged through a notebook on top of a Senator’s desk, taking out papers, and taking pictures with his cellphone. While looking through the papers, he said, “There’s gotta be something in here we can f—- use against these —-bags.”

Moynihan then walked down to the Senate well, where he stood adjacent to an elevated desk and platform. He stood with a group of rioters who shouted, cheered, and said prayers with a bullhorn. At approximately 3:08 p.m., law enforcement officers cleared the Senate Chamber and Moynihan was escorted out of the Capitol Building.

This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s New York and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 24 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

