NIJ Solicits Research and Evaluation on Violent Crime and Firearm Violence in the Community

With this solicitation, NIJ seeks proposals for rigorous research and evaluation projects to advance our understanding of intentional, interpersonal community-based violence, including firearm violence. Specifically, NIJ seeks to fund proposals for: 1) research projects to advance understanding of community violence, including firearm violence; and 2) evaluation of community violence intervention and prevention programs, policies, legislation, and practices to include those targeted at firearm violence. As it regards research on community violence, NIJ’s interests include studies on communities where violence occurs, those who perpetrate violence, and/or those who are victims of violence.

As applicable, studies are encouraged to focus on communities where the firearm and/or other violence is persistently high or where there has been a recent increase in violence. NIJ’s interests in evaluations of intervention and prevention programs include approaches intended to impact violence in the community generally or those targeting particular types of violence, tools to commit violence (e.g., firearms), or individuals who are hard to reach and/or at the highest risk of violence perpetration and victimization (e.g., those involved in gangs, traumatized individuals).

