77.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 28, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Nomination Period Closing Soon for Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor

These heroes have faced dangerous and life-threatening situations head-on, displaying unwavering commitment and dedication to the safety and well-being of our communities.

By Homeland Security Today
President Biden honors Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor awardees for 2019-2021 at the White House on May 16, 2022. (White House photo)

The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor administered by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) is the highest national recognition for public safety officers who have exhibited extraordinary acts of valor while risking their lives to protect others. These heroes have faced dangerous and life-threatening situations head-on, displaying unwavering commitment and dedication to the safety and well-being of our communities.

Let your agency head know about the opportunity to nominate extraordinary public safety officers for the 2022–2023 Medal of Valor!

The nomination period closes Monday, July 31, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Submit your nomination today!

Find helpful resources such as frequently asked questions, the nomination template, and biographies of former award recipients. You can also watch a video of the recent Medal of Valor awards ceremony celebrating 2021–2022 awardees.

Nominate now

Previous articleEmerging Tick Bite-Associated Meat Allergy Potentially Affects Thousands
Next articleTeams Selected to Teach AI Agents to Interact with People and Learn
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals