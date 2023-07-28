Nomination Period Closing Soon for Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor

The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor administered by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) is the highest national recognition for public safety officers who have exhibited extraordinary acts of valor while risking their lives to protect others. These heroes have faced dangerous and life-threatening situations head-on, displaying unwavering commitment and dedication to the safety and well-being of our communities.

Let your agency head know about the opportunity to nominate extraordinary public safety officers for the 2022–2023 Medal of Valor!

The nomination period closes Monday, July 31, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Submit your nomination today!

Find helpful resources such as frequently asked questions, the nomination template, and biographies of former award recipients. You can also watch a video of the recent Medal of Valor awards ceremony celebrating 2021–2022 awardees.

