Ohio Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of an Officer at Orlando International Airport

An Ohio man has been arrested for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and disorderly conduct after an incident at Orlando International Airport.

According to an Orange County police report, around 21:30 on June 27, a Spirit Airlines employee requested police assistance with 41-year-old Edward Hariston, who was described as being aggressive with staff.

Hariston was one of a number of people causing a disturbance at the airline’s ticket counter, which the police report said included people yelling and barging over the desks.

When police arrived, one officer reportedly grabbed Hariston’s arm after the latter reached for a keyboard on the airline’s desk and began hitting buttons. It is alleged that Hariston then took the officer to the ground and put one of his arms around his neck in a chokehold. According to the report, the officer felt dizzy and began to lose consciousness before several officers helped restrain Hariston.

Hariston has been detained and an Orange County circuit judge has set bail at more than $50,000, according to court records.